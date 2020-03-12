National

Government hopes to dodge virus recession

By AAP Newswire

Wage subsidies for apprentices, cash boosts for small businesses and more instant asset write-offs are the basis for a major government plan to boost the economy in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Morrison government announced the multi-billion dollar package on Wednesday night.

It has also been reported pensioners and welfare recipients will get cash payments of around $500.

Taxpayer-funded wage subsidies will be given to small businesses to keep apprentices employed and hire back any who lose jobs in a potential downturn.

The $1.3 billion package is expected to help around 117,000 apprentices across the country.

An estimated $6.7 billion will go towards a $25,000 tax-free payment for businesses making under $50 million a year.

More businesses will get access to instant asset write-offs, which will be lifted from from $30,000 to $150,000, with the government hoping it will encourage the purchase of cars, tucks, harvesters and tools.

Treasury expects the coronavirus will detract 0.5 percentage points from Australia's growth figures in the March quarter.

Economists say whether Australia avoids recession will be determined by the length of time coronavirus continues to disrupt the nation.

"Our targeted stimulus package will focus on keeping Australians in jobs and keeping businesses in business so we can bounce back strongly," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said Labor would support any necessary funding for the virus response.

"The cost of inaction will be far greater than the cost of action," he said.

