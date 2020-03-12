Prosecutors get say in Pell appeal bid

Disgraced Cardinal George Pell was convicted on the word of a single choirboy who was sexually abused as a teenager by Australia's highest ranking Catholic.

The boy, now a man in his 30s, has endured two trials and an appeal, but now waits on the country's seven most senior judges to determine if there'll be one more.

A full bench of seven High Court justices is yet to decide whether they'll grant Pell an appeal, but on Thursday they'll hear from prosecutors why it should be refused.

Victoria's Chief Crown Prosecutor Kerri Judd QC has accused Pell's lawyers of giving an "incomplete and inaccurate picture of the facts" and of glossing over evidence that supported the surviving choirboy.

In day one of a two-day hearing in Canberra on Wednesday, Pell's specialist appeals barrister Bret Walker SC said the appeal was worthy of consideration.

"We're not here to prove anything ... except to show, to demonstrate, that there was unexplored possibilities that meant it was not open to the jury to convict," he told the judges.

He said the only evidence that Pell's offending had occurred came from the complainant and that evidence could not stand if it was accepted that other witnesses had been truthful.

"At no stage was there an invitation to regard them as insincere or lying or favouring loyalty over truth," he said of sacristan Max Potter and Monsignor Charles Portelli.

Their evidence included that Pell would greet parishioners on the steps of the cathedral after mass, that he was not alone and that he had always been accompanied while robed.

Pell, now 78, was convicted in 2018 of the rape of one 13-year-old choirboy and sexual assault of another. The first boy gave evidence against Pell and the second died in 2014.

He maintained his innocence through two trials - the first ending in a hung jury - and last year's Victorian Court of Appeal hearing, which upheld the verdict in a 2-1 ruling.

Pell is one year into a six-year jail sentence.

His appeal is based on two grounds - firstly that Chief Justice Ann Ferguson and President Chris Maxwell made an error in requiring Pell to prove the offending was "impossible" in order to raise reasonable doubt.

Secondly his lawyers have argued the judges erred in concluding the guilty verdicts were not unreasonable, because of findings there was reasonable doubt as to his guilt.