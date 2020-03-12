National

Brisbane CBD clubbers on coronavirus alert

By AAP Newswire

Brisbane - AAP

Brisbane nightclub patrons have been warned of they may have contracted coronavirus after a student with the illness spent a weekend partying at a popular CBD venue.

The University of Queensland student attended Friday's Riverside in the CBD last weekend before testing positive on Tuesday.

As a precaution, Queensland Health has called on anyone who attended Friday's, from 6pm Friday until 11pm Monday, and becomes unwell to contact 13 HEALTH.

He recently returned from travelling in Spain, Italy and France and attended the University of Queensland on two occasions last week.

The student is being treated in Prince Charles Hospital.

Queensland's coronavirus toll topped 20 on Wednesday after a woman and a man, both in their 30s and from the Gold Coast, tested positive and were placed in isolation in a hospital.

