Decision due for Eurydice Dixon's killer

By AAP Newswire

Jaymes Todd (file image)

Jaymes Todd is set to learn whether his life sentence for the rape and murder of Melbourne comedian Eurydice Dixon will be overturned.

The killer's lawyer has argued the man's punishment is excessive.

Ms Dixon was nearly home from a night out at a comedy club when she was raped and murdered in June 2018.

Todd, then 19, stalked his 22-year-old victim for more than an hour before the attack at Carlton North's Princes Park.

He was last year jailed for life and must serve 35 years before being able to apply for release on parole.

But this doesn't necessarily mean he will get out of jail.

Todd has been diagnosed with sexual sadism disorder and there is no known effective treatment for it.

His barrister, Daniel Gurvich QC, accepted his client's "heinous and horrific" crimes warranted a severe punishment, but not as long as the one he received.

Mr Gurvich argued factors including Todd's guilty plea, youth at the time of the killing and disadvantaged upbringing warranted a lesser sentence.

The Court of Appeal is expected to hand down its decision on Thursday morning.

