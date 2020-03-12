Accused murderer gloated on social media

The man who allegedly murdered teen call girl Tiffany Taylor gloated about his knowledge of the female body on social media, a court has been told.

Rodney Wayne Williams, 65, also wrote he was looking for submissive women on the Oasis website, which he later used to meet the 16-year-old.

Williams is accused of murdering Tiffany in July 2015 after the pair arranged to meet for paid sex and he collected her from a motel in Logan.

He has pleaded not guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court and says he dropped Tiffany at a truck stop west of Ipswich.

But prosecutor Philip McCarthy QC says Williams drove to a Larapinta industrial park where "something happens" while he was stopped for about 20 minutes.

He said Williams then drove to the Esk-Ferndale region, where police have searched dams and bushland for Tiffany's body, without success.

Mr McCarthy says Williams described himself as a single, 60-year-old on the Oasis website.

"I have a magic tongue and pride myself on the fact I know more about the female body than most girls know," he said, reading Williams' profile.

"Try me, you might be surprised. I am what is called a gentle master."

Williams also said he treated his "subs with love and respect and expect the same in return".

"Please girls, if you say you are willing to try anything for the first time, don't run and hide," he wrote.

"I am a master looking for submissive females. I would love to teach the right girl the good life."

Earlier, Mr McCarthy said after Williams murdered Tiffany he set about laying a false trail of communication with the teen on the Oasis website.

The jury was shown a message sent about three hours after Williams picked her up said: "Sorry I didn't turn up, decided I wasn't going to pay for it".

The trial continues on Thursday.