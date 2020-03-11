Pyne memoir to shed light on Liberal feuds

National
Pyne memoir to shed light on Liberal feudsBy AAP Newswire
Former cabinet minister Christopher Pyne has promised to shed new light on the "craziest 12 years in Australian politics" in a new book to be published on June 30.
Mr Pyne, whose memoir is entitled The Insider, retired last year after serving in government and opposition as a federal MP for South Australia since 1993.
"It's a book about the craziest 12 years in Australian politics - between 2007 and 2019 - since Federation," he says in a promotional video.
"No one was closer to Tony Abbott and Malcolm Turnbull in the leadership group than me over at least a 10-year period."
Publisher Hachette Australia promises "revelations of dealings, double dealings, friendships and feuds".