Pyne memoir to shed light on Liberal feuds

By AAP Newswire

Scott Morrison hugs Christopher Pyne in the House of Representatives. - AAP

Former cabinet minister Christopher Pyne has promised to shed new light on the "craziest 12 years in Australian politics" in a new book to be published on June 30.

Mr Pyne, whose memoir is entitled The Insider, retired last year after serving in government and opposition as a federal MP for South Australia since 1993.

"It's a book about the craziest 12 years in Australian politics - between 2007 and 2019 - since Federation," he says in a promotional video.

"No one was closer to Tony Abbott and Malcolm Turnbull in the leadership group than me over at least a 10-year period."

Publisher Hachette Australia promises "revelations of dealings, double dealings, friendships and feuds".

