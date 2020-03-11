Vic budget to be ‘extremely difficult’

Victoria's treasurer has vowed there will not be one "lazy dollar" in his next budget as the state grapples with the impact of bushfires and coronavirus.

But Tim Pallas has acknowledged the budget won't be easy to write.

"Make no mistake, this budget will be extremely difficult, due to circumstances beyond our control," Mr Pallas told a Committee for Economic Development of Australia event in Melbourne on Wednesday.

"So this will need to be a smarter budget, doing more with less, to keep delivering for all Victorians."

Mr Pallas reiterated treasury is reviewing every line of Victoria's expenditure.

"There will not be one lazy dollar in this budget," he said.

"We're making sure every grant, every program, every construction project has worth and purpose."

Federal analysis shows coronavirus is expected to shave at least 0.5 per cent off growth this financial year and the next, meaning the Victorian economy would be about $7 billion smaller than expected.

The Morrison government on Thursday is expected to announce a stimulus package aimed at guiding Australia's economy through a potential recession.

Mr Pallas said Victoria has been calling for stimulus since before the bushfires and coronavirus outbreak hit and is glad to see the federal government is now willing to "come to the table".

But he issued a firm message to Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

"Do what is necessary to protect the health and wellbeing of the community, and to keep the economy growing," he said.