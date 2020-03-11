National

Vic budget to be ‘extremely difficult’

By AAP Newswire

Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas. - AAP

1 of 1

Victoria's treasurer has vowed there will not be one "lazy dollar" in his next budget as the state grapples with the impact of bushfires and coronavirus.

But Tim Pallas has acknowledged the budget won't be easy to write.

"Make no mistake, this budget will be extremely difficult, due to circumstances beyond our control," Mr Pallas told a Committee for Economic Development of Australia event in Melbourne on Wednesday.

"So this will need to be a smarter budget, doing more with less, to keep delivering for all Victorians."

Mr Pallas reiterated treasury is reviewing every line of Victoria's expenditure.

"There will not be one lazy dollar in this budget," he said.

"We're making sure every grant, every program, every construction project has worth and purpose."

Federal analysis shows coronavirus is expected to shave at least 0.5 per cent off growth this financial year and the next, meaning the Victorian economy would be about $7 billion smaller than expected.

The Morrison government on Thursday is expected to announce a stimulus package aimed at guiding Australia's economy through a potential recession.

Mr Pallas said Victoria has been calling for stimulus since before the bushfires and coronavirus outbreak hit and is glad to see the federal government is now willing to "come to the table".

But he issued a firm message to Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

"Do what is necessary to protect the health and wellbeing of the community, and to keep the economy growing," he said.

Latest articles

News

Maude St to temporarily close

Maude St from Vaughan to Sobraon Sts will be temporarily closed on Saturday from 7 am to 6 pm and Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm, Greater Shepparton City Council advise. Works will involve the construction of new asphalt...

Shepparton News
News

Twenty years ago Gary Sutton’s life was changed forever after a truck accident

Twenty years ago, on a normal night much like any other, Shepparton man Gary Sutton’s life changed forever. On March 6, 2000, Mr Sutton was taking a truckload of sugar from Glen Innes to Sydney with his sister and niece. About 11 pm...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Police investigating theft of a handgun in Cobram

-------------------------------------------

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

National

Govt prepares $5b stimulus package: report

The federal government is reportedly set to finalise this weekend the details of a economic stimulus package which could be worth up to $5 billion.

AAP Newswire
National

Students told coronavirus is ‘no joke’

Three students from two separate Sydney schools are among seven new cases of coronavirus in NSW.

AAP Newswire
National

WA woman with coronavirus attended concert

A woman who travelled to Perth from London attended a concert before she was found to have COVID-19, sparking calls for people to stay home if they aren’t well.

AAP Newswire