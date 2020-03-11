National

Two McLachlan assault charges dropped

By AAP Newswire

Australian actor Craig McLachlan partner Vanessa Scammell - AAP

1 of 1

Two charges have been dropped in the indecent assault case against award-actor Craig McLachlan.

The Gold Logie winner still faces 14 charges of indecent, attempted indecent and common law assault against four women during a run of The Rocky Horror Show, in which McLachlan played the lead role of Dr Frank-N-Furter.

Prosecutors on Wednesday in Melbourne Magistrates Court formally withdrew two of the 16 charges, indecent assault and an alternative of common assault, in relation to one of the alleged victims.

