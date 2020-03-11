National

Charges downgraded over SA family shooting

By AAP Newswire

Shooting scene in Lockleys, Adelaide (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A man accused of shooting his younger brother in suburban Adelaide has had the charges against him downgraded.

Dimitri Gatis appeared in Adelaide Magistrates Court on Wednesday where prosecutors withdrew an attempted murder charge in relation to the shooting of Alex Gatis in July last year.

The then 16-year-old was shot twice while at his family's Lockleys home.

Police had been called to the property after reports of shots being fired through a window, hitting the boy inside.

Gatis, 22, is now charged with recklessly causing serious harm and with firearms offences.

He was remanded in custody to appear in court again next month and will enter pleas in July.

