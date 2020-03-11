National

WA records three new coronavirus cases

By AAP Newswire

Three more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Western Australia as the state government releases its updated pandemic plan.

The two men and one woman from Perth had separately travelled to Europe, the UK and US.

They are all stable and in home isolation, chief health officer Andrew Robertson said on Wednesday.

It brings WA's total COVID-19 cases to nine.

Health minister Roger Cook said the specialist clinics saw 800 people on Tuesday and up to 450 would be tested.

The results of those tests are expected on Thursday.

The Pandemic Plan, which was last updated in 2014, outlines arrangements for protecting the community and minimising the impact of coronavirus.

It includes preparations to close schools and businesses, cancelling major events and special arrangements for shopping hours.

Premier Mark McGowan will hold another meeting with the mining industry before travelling for the COAG meeting on Friday.

Mr McGowan said the state government was also looking at payroll tax relief to help the economy.

He urged the community to remain calm, continue to visit public places such as shops and restaurants, and listen to health advice.

