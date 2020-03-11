National

Pell backers clash with ‘angry’ protester

By AAP Newswire

Supporters of George Pell - AAP

1 of 1

Supporters of George Pell have clashed outside the High Court with a man calling for the disgraced Catholic cardinal to "burn in hell".

The full bench of the High Court will hear his legal team's final bid for his freedom in Canberra on Wednesday.

Michael Advocate from Victim Justice stood outside the court holding signs depicting Pell in front of fiery scenes and the words "Burn in hell Pell".

A group of Pell supporters tried to block Mr Advocate from speaking to reporters, yelling for Pell to be forgiven.

The group of about 50 supporters, many holding Australian flags, sang hymns outside of the court as lawyers prepared for the case inside.

Bhikku Buddha Dhatu told AAP he had lived through the Vietnam War, showing his burn scars and saying he had forgiven those responsible.

Mr Advocate, who supports close to 200 victims of abuse, said more help was needed for compensation and justice.

"George Pell is a terrible man," he told reporters.

"A lot of us here are Catholics but we're just outraged and we've got to get rid of this idiot.

"If he does get released I'd say George, respectfully, get on a plane, go back to Italy and we hope to never see you again."

Pell, 78, was jailed for six years last year for sexually abusing two choirboys at Melbourne's St Patrick's Cathedral, shortly after being appointed Archbishop of Melbourne in 1996.

Latest articles

National

Two McLachlan assault charges dropped

Prosecutors have withdrawn some charges in the indecent assault case against award-winning actor Craig McLachlan.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus supermarket supplies hurt by curfew

The Australian Retailers Association wants curfews lifted so trucks can deliver to supermarkets overnight because of coronavirus-related panic buying.

AAP Newswire
National

Charges downgraded over SA family shooting

Prosecutors have downgraded charges against a man accused of shooting his younger brother.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Holden sales slump after closure call

The latest car industry sales figures have revealed a bit fall in Holden sales.

AAP Newswire
National

Govt prepares $5b stimulus package: report

The federal government is reportedly set to finalise this weekend the details of a economic stimulus package which could be worth up to $5 billion.

AAP Newswire
National

Students told coronavirus is ‘no joke’

Three students from two separate Sydney schools are among seven new cases of coronavirus in NSW.

AAP Newswire