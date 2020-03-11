NSW artist refused bail over rape charges

National

By AAP Newswire

Statue of Lady Justice at Central Local Court (file image)

A Sydney artist will remain behind bars for the next eight weeks after being charged with the rape of four women, including three art students, and the tattooing of one of the students without consent.

Anthony John Lister, 40, was arrested on Tuesday at a Darlinghurst house after searches were conducted at the property and a Marrickville industrial space.

Police allegedly seized four replica pistols, illicit drugs, electronics and a knuckleduster during the searches.

Lister has been charged with rape, firearm possession, drug possession and causing grievous bodily harm with intent, among other offences.

Police allege he raped the women on separate occasions at the Darlinghurst home between 2015 and 2018, and tattooed three lines on one of the women without her consent.

Lister appeared at Central Local Court on Wednesday and was refused bail by magistrate Robert Williams to return to the same court on May 7.

