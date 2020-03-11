National

New COVID-19 clinic for children, parents

By AAP Newswire

A picture of a person in a face mask with a thermometer in Adelaide. - AAP

1 of 1

A fifth coronavirus clinic has opened in metropolitan Adelaide, with a focus on pregnant women, children, and their parents.

The clinic opened at the Women's and Children's Hospital on Wednesday and will be available from 9am-8pm every day.

Parents and children who have flu-like symptoms and have travelled overseas within the last 14 days or have been in contact with someone who has the virus will be tested.

Across all SA clinics, almost 400 people have been tested since the first facility opened last Wednesday.

Women's and Children's Hospital chief executive Lindsey Gough said there was a likelihood of people presenting for unnecessary testing.

The public is reminded not to attend clinics if they do not meet the testing criteria.

The hospital's patient flow director Monique Anninos said the maximum number of patients treated daily was unclear.

"We haven't had a clinic like this open since the Swine flu in 2009," Ms Anninos said.

"We saw a significant increase in numbers when schools closed which is the biggest concern."

Clinical director of pediatrics Dr Gavin Wheaton said although there was little data, information from other countries suggested children were mildly affected compared to adults.

"There is limited data but some evidence (also) suggests that babies of pregnant women who have coronavirus are not at particular risk," Dr Wheaton said.

"We are expecting that the numbers (of tests) initially be quite low.

"There is the potential for the numbers to increase significantly in the coming days and weeks."

Latest articles

Sport

Garry Jacobson undergoes ankle surgery

Shepparton’s Garry Jacobson will be fit to contest the weekend’s Melbourne 400 despite undergoing ankle surgery after last month’s season-opener in Adelaide. The 28-year-old bravely drove through severe pain provided by a ganglion cyst on his left...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Cup field was left ‘Hanging’

Mitchell Beer came close to scratching the Moama Bowling Club Echuca Cup winner Hanger. With Echuca Racing Club’s first $100 000 cup, the classy field was gutted by Sunday with four of the 11 starters scratched. And they were some of...

Shepparton News
Sport

Murray Bushrangers announce 2020 under-16 squad

A string of talented district footballers will represent the Murray Bushrangers’ under-16 boys this season after the talent pathway club announced its squad last week. The 25-player squad — that will compete in the Victorian Under-16...

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

National

Holden sales slump after closure call

The latest car industry sales figures have revealed a bit fall in Holden sales.

AAP Newswire
National

Govt prepares $5b stimulus package: report

The federal government is reportedly set to finalise this weekend the details of a economic stimulus package which could be worth up to $5 billion.

AAP Newswire
National

Students told coronavirus is ‘no joke’

Three students from two separate Sydney schools are among seven new cases of coronavirus in NSW.

AAP Newswire