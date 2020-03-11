National

SA public servant vows to fight charges

By AAP Newswire

Former Renewal SA chief executive John Hanlon - AAP

1 of 1

A former senior South Australian public servant says he will fight a number of corruption charges related to travel expenses.

John Hanlon, former chief of Renewal SA, faced Adelaide Magistrates Court on Wednesday on charges including failing to act honestly as a public sector employee.

A second executive, Georgina Vasilevski, was also charged but excused from court for medical reasons.

After the hearing, Hanlon told reporters he would fight all the charges.

"I have been working on a number of major projects for the state worth billions of dollars over the last 10 years," he said.

"Those projects have required me to travel extensively interstate and overseas."

