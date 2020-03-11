National

Latest federal response to coronavirus

By AAP Newswire

Italy coronavirus outbreak. - AAP

1 of 1

LATEST ON CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE

* A travel ban on Italians arriving in Australia will come into force from 6pm on Wednesday, adding to existing bans on residents of China, Iran and South Korea.

* $2.4 billion in federal funding has been set aside for the coronavirus health response.

* A wide range of respiratory clinics will be federally funded, from drive-through clinics in South Australia to hospital-based services.

* Experts say Australia is still in a "containment mode" but an epidemic is possible, lasting as short as eight weeks or as long as 14 or 16 weeks.

* A treatment for COVID-19 will take researchers at least a year to develop.

* The federal government will unveil an economic stimulus package on Thursday, focusing on business, families, pensioners and welfare recipients.

* State, territory and local government leaders will be asked at COAG in Sydney on Friday to come up with their own additional responses to boost the economy.

* Federal parliament will be asked next week to approve legislation to deal with the virus.

* Health authorities are closely watching the situation in the United States which was "a bit slow" in responding to the virus outbreak, according to Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy.

