National

Disruption ‘reality check’ for govt: Albo

By AAP Newswire

Labor Leader Anthony Albanese. - AAP

1 of 1

Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese says the coronavirus and bushfire crises have presented the Morrison government with a stark "reality check" of Australia's overall economic health.

In a speech to Australian business leaders on Wednesday, Mr Albanese said the economy was at a "critical juncture" amid virus- and bushfire-related disruption.

But the Labor leader rejected the notion these issues were solely to blame for the flagging economy as costs to small business and tourism sectors mount.

"The government would have us believe that the economy was doing just fine before the bushfires and coronavirus," Mr Albanese said.

"We need a reality check there, because before those events, interest rates were cut three times."

Mr Albanese said other signs included Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe's discussion of potential unconventional monetary policy, wage stagnation, stalling productivity, consumer confidence declines and rising debt.

"These are the consequences directly of a government without an economic plan," he said.

As Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg put the finishing touches on a coronavirus stimulus package, Mr Albanese said the Coalition's oft-flaunted economic credentials were at stake.

"The immediate challenge before this government is substantial and nothing less than three decades of continuous economic growth is on the line," he said.

"The test for this government is whether they can keep workers in their jobs, keep businesses afloat and Australia out of recession - a test that the former Labor government passed with flying colours."

Latest articles

Sport

Garry Jacobson undergoes ankle surgery

Shepparton’s Garry Jacobson will be fit to contest the weekend’s Melbourne 400 despite undergoing ankle surgery after last month’s season-opener in Adelaide. The 28-year-old bravely drove through severe pain provided by a ganglion cyst on his left...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Cup field was left ‘Hanging’

Mitchell Beer came close to scratching the Moama Bowling Club Echuca Cup winner Hanger. With Echuca Racing Club’s first $100 000 cup, the classy field was gutted by Sunday with four of the 11 starters scratched. And they were some of...

Shepparton News
Sport

Murray Bushrangers announce 2020 under-16 squad

A string of talented district footballers will represent the Murray Bushrangers’ under-16 boys this season after the talent pathway club announced its squad last week. The 25-player squad — that will compete in the Victorian Under-16...

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

National

Holden sales slump after closure call

The latest car industry sales figures have revealed a bit fall in Holden sales.

AAP Newswire
National

Govt prepares $5b stimulus package: report

The federal government is reportedly set to finalise this weekend the details of a economic stimulus package which could be worth up to $5 billion.

AAP Newswire
National

Students told coronavirus is ‘no joke’

Three students from two separate Sydney schools are among seven new cases of coronavirus in NSW.

AAP Newswire