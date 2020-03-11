National

Red tape cut for fire-hit small businesses

By AAP Newswire

Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud. - AAP

Bushfire-affected small businesses will be able to access a new $10,000 grant as the federal government moves to fix the slow roll out of relief programs.

In order to qualify, businesses in selected council areas must have experienced a 40 per cent drop in revenue over a three-month period compared to the previous year as a result of the bushfires.

The Morrison government has come under fire with small businesses complaining bushfire relief is being slowed down by bureaucracy.

Earlier in the month, 20 per cent of grants and five per cent of loans under the government's bushfire recovery strategy had been approved.

Labor has demanded quicker relief for businesses struggling to cope after the economic shock of summer's bushfire crisis.

In response, the government will embed 20 more staff from the National Bushfire Recovery Agency in hubs to help people fill in forms and navigate the systems around grants and loans.

Security will no longer be needed for concessional loans of up to $50,000, with the government relaxing the eligibility criteria at a cost of more than $18 million.

Almost $13 million will be spent on 21 additional business experts to be stationed at recovery hubs.

Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud said the government had responded to feedback from fire-affected communities.

"We are listening and we are acting to help fire-affected communities recover, and the states to expedite that recovery after these devastating fires," he said.

Mr Littleproud will on Wednesday announce the new measures in the NSW south coast town of Merimbula alongside Small Business Minister Michaelia Cash and the state's Deputy Premier John Barilaro.

Labor has also called for Newstart-equivalent payments to be given to fire-affected businesses to help pay workers' wages for six months.

