NSW uni campus closes over virus outbreak

Southern Cross University will close its campus in the NSW's Northern Rivers region after a visiting staff member tested positive to coronavirus.

The Lismore campus is one of two campuses closing amid outbreak fears after the staff member attended a series of workshops from March 4-6 before retuning to the Philippines on Saturday.

The man also visited the university's Gold Coast campus.

Southern Cross University vice chancellor Adam Shoemaker on Tuesday said in a statement that 45 people are believed to have come into contact or proximity with the man during his time in Australia.

"In conjunction with health authorities, the university has commenced contacting each individual," Prof Shoemaker said.

University operations vice president Allan Morris said the campuses would close on Wednesday for cleaning.

The state's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases sits at 61 after six new patients were confirmed on Tuesday night.

A woman in her 50s and a man in his 50s recently travelled from the United States, along with a man in his 60s who arrived from Switzerland and a woman in her 60s who travelled from Italy.

A woman in her 30s has also tested positive and is a relative of one of the deceased residents from the Dorothy Henderson Lodge aged care facility.

Another case - a woman in her 40s - remains under investigation.

Free telehealth services and pop-up testing clinics will be set up as part of the federal government's response to the outbreak.