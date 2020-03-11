National

NSW uni campus closes over virus outbreak

By AAP Newswire

Southern Cross University. - AAP

1 of 1

Southern Cross University will close its campus in the NSW's Northern Rivers region after a visiting staff member tested positive to coronavirus.

The Lismore campus is one of two campuses closing amid outbreak fears after the staff member attended a series of workshops from March 4-6 before retuning to the Philippines on Saturday.

The man also visited the university's Gold Coast campus.

Southern Cross University vice chancellor Adam Shoemaker on Tuesday said in a statement that 45 people are believed to have come into contact or proximity with the man during his time in Australia.

"In conjunction with health authorities, the university has commenced contacting each individual," Prof Shoemaker said.

University operations vice president Allan Morris said the campuses would close on Wednesday for cleaning.

The state's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases sits at 61 after six new patients were confirmed on Tuesday night.

A woman in her 50s and a man in his 50s recently travelled from the United States, along with a man in his 60s who arrived from Switzerland and a woman in her 60s who travelled from Italy.

A woman in her 30s has also tested positive and is a relative of one of the deceased residents from the Dorothy Henderson Lodge aged care facility.

Another case - a woman in her 40s - remains under investigation.

Free telehealth services and pop-up testing clinics will be set up as part of the federal government's response to the outbreak.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Maximum Security’s owner fires trainer

Maximum Security’s owner Gary West has fired trainer Jason Servis who faces multiple charges of doping horses.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

RV to trial change to program from 2020/21

Racing Victoria will trial changes to the racing program from next season, including a race-free week at the end of the season.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Ilovemyself on target for Pago Pago

Trainer Greg Eurell is delighted with the way Ilovemyself has settled into Sydney ahead of the Flemington debut winner’s start in the Pago Pago Stakes.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Holden sales slump after closure call

The latest car industry sales figures have revealed a bit fall in Holden sales.

AAP Newswire
National

Govt prepares $5b stimulus package: report

The federal government is reportedly set to finalise this weekend the details of a economic stimulus package which could be worth up to $5 billion.

AAP Newswire
National

Students told coronavirus is ‘no joke’

Three students from two separate Sydney schools are among seven new cases of coronavirus in NSW.

AAP Newswire