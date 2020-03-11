National

Coronavirus ‘kills’ Tasmania’s Dark Mofo

By AAP Newswire

Hobart's Solstice nude swim during Hobart's Dark Mofo. - AAP

Tasmania's internationally popular festival, Dark Mofo, has been cancelled over coronavirus fears.

Festival organiser and art collector David Walsh announced in a Facebook statement on Wednesday he was "killing Dark Mofo for the year".

"I know that will murder an already massacred tourism environment, but I feel like I have no choice," the statement says.

Quoting Shakespeare and alleging late decision-making propelled by fear that would translate in Dark Mofo having trouble to sell tickets, the 700-word statement argues why the decision has been made.

"Right now, the government and Mona are each on the hook for $2 million to run Dark Mofo. That's bad," the post says.

"What's worse, as far as I'm concerned, is that if we ran Dark and nobody came, I'd lose $5 million or more, because I would have to cover the absent ticket revenue.

"I'd rather be a rich coward than a poor hero. I'm pouring cold water on Dark Mofo while there's still water to pour."

Although foreseeing that COVID-19 will die down by June and not expecting Mona to be badly affected, Mr Walsh says the festival will return next year if "another black swan doesn't cause another white elephant".

Dark Mofo events were scheduled across Hobart from June 10 to June 22 and had so far only confirmed American band Bon Iver.

Tasmania has so far confirmed two coronavirus positive cases.

A student in his 20s tested positive late on Saturday, but had ignored health advice to self-isolate and instead went out to a restaurant and a nightclub, and worked at a major hotel.

He became the second case of the virus in Tasmania after a 40-year-old man tested positive in Launceston last week.

