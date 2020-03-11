National

All bar NZ off limits for Qld school trips

By AAP Newswire

Grace Grace - AAP

1 of 1

New Zealand is the only country not off limits for students and teachers after Queensland Education Minister Grace Grace placed a ban on official overseas travel.

Ms Grace said the decision keeps Queensland in step with other state education systems and was made in the best interests of students and staff.

"In consultation with the Chief Health Officer and Queensland Health, it was decided that further protective action to contain COVID-19 was needed to minimise risk to Queensland students and staff," she said in a statement.

"I recognise that this directive may cause some disruption to planned tours and I would ask that schools work with their travel agent and insurers as appropriate," she said.

The decision was made with Brisbane's Mater Hospital expecting a rush of patients at a clinic set up at its emergency department specifically to test patients for coronavirus.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said anyone with flu-like symptoms should present.

An email distributed by the hospital said: "We may notice an increase in presentations from the public seeking to be tested for COVID-19 after it was announced by the Federal Minister for Health that any Australians with flu-like symptoms be encouraged to be tested for COVID-19".

Queensland Health would not comment on how many 'fever' clinics it had set up, nor how long it takes to complete a coronavirus test.

QH also did not respond to how many people they had tested in the past 24 hours.

Mater Hospital has been contacted for comment.

Latest articles

National

All bar NZ off limits for Qld school trips

A ban has been placed on all official overseas trips for Queensland state school staff and students except for the Land of the Long White Cloud.

AAP Newswire
National

Report reveals toll of NSW bushfire crisis

A new report which tallies the devastating impacts of the bushfires that ripped through NSW over summer says climate change made their impact worse.

AAP Newswire
National

Snubbed clubs vent at sports rorts inquiry

The Morrison government’s sports rorts scandal goes to why Australians distrust politicians, the president of a snubbed SA club has told an inquiry.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Holden sales slump after closure call

The latest car industry sales figures have revealed a bit fall in Holden sales.

AAP Newswire
National

Govt prepares $5b stimulus package: report

The federal government is reportedly set to finalise this weekend the details of a economic stimulus package which could be worth up to $5 billion.

AAP Newswire
National

Students told coronavirus is ‘no joke’

Three students from two separate Sydney schools are among seven new cases of coronavirus in NSW.

AAP Newswire