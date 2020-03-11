National

Snubbed clubs vent at sports rorts inquiry

By AAP Newswire

Bridget McKenzie - AAP

1 of 1

Broken-hearted sports club volunteers have expressed their frustration to a parliamentary inquiry into the federal government's sports grants program.

South Australian clubs that missed out in the $100 million program, which the auditor-general found favoured electorates held or targeted by the coalition, gave evidence to a Senate committee in Adelaide on Tuesday.

Goolwa District Pony Club and Coromandel Valley Ramblers Cricket Club both applied for funding but were snubbed, despite rating highly in the program's merit scores.

The scheme has put heavy pressure on the Morrison government, with former sports minister Bridget McKenzie forced to quit the role.

Many projects received high scores from the assessing agency but missed out after ministerial intervention.

The cricket club's president Matt Smith told senators the club had been pushing for new toilets for 10 years, with hundreds of hours spent on multiple grant applications.

It was because of things like the sports rorts saga that the Australian public didn't trust politicians, the pony club's president James Meyer said.

The inquiry continues in Melbourne on Thursday.

Latest articles

National

All bar NZ off limits for Qld school trips

A ban has been placed on all official overseas trips for Queensland state school staff and students except for the Land of the Long White Cloud.

AAP Newswire
National

Report reveals toll of NSW bushfire crisis

A new report which tallies the devastating impacts of the bushfires that ripped through NSW over summer says climate change made their impact worse.

AAP Newswire
National

Snubbed clubs vent at sports rorts inquiry

The Morrison government’s sports rorts scandal goes to why Australians distrust politicians, the president of a snubbed SA club has told an inquiry.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Holden sales slump after closure call

The latest car industry sales figures have revealed a bit fall in Holden sales.

AAP Newswire
National

Govt prepares $5b stimulus package: report

The federal government is reportedly set to finalise this weekend the details of a economic stimulus package which could be worth up to $5 billion.

AAP Newswire
National

Students told coronavirus is ‘no joke’

Three students from two separate Sydney schools are among seven new cases of coronavirus in NSW.

AAP Newswire