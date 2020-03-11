National

Perry heads to Bright for bushfire show

By AAP Newswire

CRICKET WT20 FINAL - AAP

1 of 1

Pop superstar Katy Perry is roaring into Victoria's fire-ravaged high country to perform for thousands of emergency workers and locals.

The American singer is heading to Bright in the state's northeast to help the tourist town recover from the summer bushfires.

The concert is expected to put Bright on the international map as the singer is likely to showcase its sights to her more than 91 million Instagram followers.

"As a native Southern Californian, I know firsthand the devastation of wildfire across my home communities, and was particularly (heartbroken emoji) by the Australian bushfires," Perry posted to Instagram earlier this year.

"Australia has always given me so much love and support so FIGHT ON is one way to return that love, and help provide a little bit of joy to a country that's given me so much joy."

Families in Corryong, near the NSW border, will be bussed to the show with communities in the state's northeast and East Gippsland also scoring tickets.

Emergency services workers and some general public also will attend.

The alpine region relies heavily on tourism and has taken a hit since the summer bushfires - which missed the town - as visitors have stayed away.

About 1.6 million hectares have been razed in the Victorian fires.

Latest articles

National

All bar NZ off limits for Qld school trips

A ban has been placed on all official overseas trips for Queensland state school staff and students except for the Land of the Long White Cloud.

AAP Newswire
National

Report reveals toll of NSW bushfire crisis

A new report which tallies the devastating impacts of the bushfires that ripped through NSW over summer says climate change made their impact worse.

AAP Newswire
National

Snubbed clubs vent at sports rorts inquiry

The Morrison government’s sports rorts scandal goes to why Australians distrust politicians, the president of a snubbed SA club has told an inquiry.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Holden sales slump after closure call

The latest car industry sales figures have revealed a bit fall in Holden sales.

AAP Newswire
National

Govt prepares $5b stimulus package: report

The federal government is reportedly set to finalise this weekend the details of a economic stimulus package which could be worth up to $5 billion.

AAP Newswire
National

Students told coronavirus is ‘no joke’

Three students from two separate Sydney schools are among seven new cases of coronavirus in NSW.

AAP Newswire