National

Calombaris empire could be liquidated

By AAP Newswire

George Calombaris departs the Downing Centre court in Sydney - AAP

1 of 1

The administrators of George Calombaris' restaurant empire are recommending the companies be liquidated, with some new food venues set to open in their wake.

Advisory and investment firm KordaMentha says it has sold Jimmy Grants in Fitzroy and Hellenic Republic Brunswick, and is finalising the sale of Hellenic Republic Brighton, Hellenic Republic Kew and Jimmy Grants Emporium.

It has negotiated a sale of assets to landlords.

For most of the company's other establishments - the Hellenic Hotel in Williamstown and Jimmy Grants in Ormond, Richmond and St Kilda - its assets on site will be sold off in an online auction conducted by Hymans.

The main items of value are alcohol inventories, with perishables already given to a food rescue charity.

It wasn't feasible to collect the alcohol at Jimmy Grants in Chadstone.

Post-liquidation, KordaMentha doesn't expect the group to have the $1.34 million it estimates it owes employees, including $368,336 in unpaid annual leave and $900,496 in termination entitlements.

KordaMentha says it if the company is liquidated, employees should be able to collect any unpaid entitlements from the government's Fair Entitelments Guaranteee scheme.

Latest articles

Sport

Murray Bushrangers announce 2020 under-16 squad

A string of talented district footballers will represent the Murray Bushrangers’ under-16 boys this season after the talent pathway club announced its squad last week. The 25-player squad — that will compete in the Victorian Under-16...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Nathaniel Dedman appointed KDL and GCJFL operations manager

Long-term sustainability is on the agenda as Nathaniel Dedman takes charge as Kyabram District League and Goulburn Campaspe Junior Football League operations manager. Taking the reins from Sharon O’Dwyer, Dedman brings lengthy experience working at...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

NAB League | Bushrangers share the points against Jets

The rest of the Murray Bushrangers’ matches in the NAB League under-18 girls’ season have plenty to live up to after a thrilling round two contest at the weekend. Despite not walking away with the full four points, the Bushies played out...

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

National

Holden sales slump after closure call

The latest car industry sales figures have revealed a bit fall in Holden sales.

AAP Newswire
National

Govt prepares $5b stimulus package: report

The federal government is reportedly set to finalise this weekend the details of a economic stimulus package which could be worth up to $5 billion.

AAP Newswire
National

Students told coronavirus is ‘no joke’

Three students from two separate Sydney schools are among seven new cases of coronavirus in NSW.

AAP Newswire