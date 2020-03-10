National

Vic men jailed in WA over $4.5m crime cash

By AAP Newswire

Exterior of the District Court in Perth (file image) - AAP

Two Victorian men who transported almost $4.5 million in ill-gotten cash for a crime syndicate have been jailed in Western Australia for seven years and five years, respectively.

Zheng Li and Xiaoli Zhuang had travelled back and forth from Melbourne to Perth via air and road several times before being caught in the WA capital in August 2017.

Their District Court of WA trial heard the money was handed over by strangers, with a $5 note used as an identification "token" on some occasions.

Li, a mortgage broker, claimed he had no suspicion the money was the proceeds of crime, even after being given a suitcase containing nearly $1 million.

Zhuang testified that on a separate occasion, he was approached by a tall man dressed like a construction worker who said "hello" and instructed him to follow to a house where he was handed a suitcase of money, with the man adding "safe trip".

"Your offending cannot be regarded in each case as a result of naivety," Judge Alan Troy said.

"It was not.

"It cannot be regarded as an isolated lapse of judgment."

The judge said Zhuang gave information against his own interest when arrested but made no distinct admissions, so it did not "constitute cooperation".

"It just makes winning the trial more difficult," Judge Troy said.

Li was handed the heftier sentence and will be eligible for parole after serving five years, while Zhuang will be eligible after three years.

