Man fleeced $20 for beer in Tyrrell search

A man fleeced a NSW community centre of $20 after telling them he needed fuel to search for missing toddler William Tyrrell and then using the money to get drunk, a court has heard.

An inquest before Deputy State Coroner Harriet Grahame into the disappearance of the three-year-old has on Tuesday examined the movements of Anthony "Tony" Jones.

Mr Jones has been accused of lying about his whereabouts on the day of and following William's disappearance from Kendall on the NSW mid-north coast on September 12, 2014.

Mr Jones' wife Debbie on Monday told Taree Local Court that her now-estranged husband had on the day William disappeared said he was going to forage for scrap metal with their son in the state forest around Wauchope.

However, Duane Gardoll turned up at their house and said his father neither made plans with him nor arrived to pick him up.

The court heard Mr Jones, who has previously been named as a person of interest in William's disappearance, arrived home later that afternoon drunk.

During that evening, he told his son - who owned several unregistered trail motorbikes - to get the bikes ready, as they would the following day travel 20 minutes to Kendall to look for William.

Mr Jones told Mr Gardoll he would go to a local community centre to ask for fuel money.

The next day Mr Gardoll rang Mr Jones to inquire about their plans and was told he had instead bought beer to drink with his friend Paul Bickford.

"I rang him and asked what was going on," Mr Gardoll told the inquest.

"He said he got $20 instead of a fuel voucher and he bought long necks with it and he was going out with his mate Paul for the day."

Mr Gardoll said Mr Jones and Mr Bickford were "best mates".

The court heard that Mr Jones had previously told NSW Police that he frequently went out scrapping with his son.

However, Mr Gardoll disputed that version of events, saying he had gone with his father two or three times.

"I worked out that he had ripped me off ... I stopped going," Mr Gardoll said.

"He was getting big money and he was only giving a couple of hundred bucks."

Around the time William disappeared, the Jones family had three cars, including a white Toyota Camry and a ute which Mr Jones would use to collect scrap metal.

While the ute was Mr Jones' primary vehicle, he would sometimes use the Camry, the court heard.

Mr Gardoll said Mr Jones would slip his wife sleeping pills and "take the (the Camry) because his (ute) had no juice in it".