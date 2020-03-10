National

Cyber criminals demand $30m ransom

By AAP Newswire

Cyber criminals are demanding a $30 million ransom after locking the computer system of an international company with an office in Perth.

The company has been forced to stop trading but experts from its US parent company are working to restore operations and develop a new website.

An official has assured WA's Consumer Protection the personal data of clients has not been compromised.

WA ScamNet has received 68 reports of ransomware or malware attacks since January last year.

Consumer Protection commissioner Penny Lipscombe said all businesses should review and update their cyber security with the latest anti-virus software and firewalls.

"Often the ransomware is downloaded by an employee who opens an attachment in a scam email or clicks on a link, giving the cyber criminals access to the computer system," she said.

"The system is locked by the criminals and files encrypted, followed by a ransom demand to have the system unlocked. Of course, we recommend that companies do not pay the ransom."

