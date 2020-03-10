National

Former Victorian teacher jailed for abuse

By AAP Newswire

Exterior of the County Court of Victoria (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A former Victorian teacher who preyed on students, plied them with alcohol and molested them in the 1980s has been jailed for 15 years.

Kevin Myers, 74, admitted to a string of historical sex offences against boys he met working as a science teacher at Trinity College at Colac in the early 1980s.

He also abused two apprentice chefs who worked with him at a regional Victorian restaurant in 1998.

His crimes against his victims were "manipulative and cruel" and left the men he abused feeling ashamed and guilty for what happened to them, Victorian County Court Judge Gabriele Cannon said on Tuesday.

"The only person who should feel ashamed is you, Mr Myers," she told the pedophile.

Myers was jailed for 15 years for the abuse and must serve at least 10 years before he is eligible for parole.

