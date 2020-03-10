National

Telstra wins federal payphone fight

By AAP Newswire

A Telstra public phone booth in Melbourne. - AAP

Telstra has won a court fight against major Australian councils over upgraded payphones featuring 75-inch billboards.

Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane city councils took the telco giant to the Federal Court, arguing large digital screens on the back of the Telstra's payphones were masquerading as ads and required planning approval.

Justice David O'Callaghan on Tuesday ruled the payphones were low impact and tossed out the councils' court challenge.

