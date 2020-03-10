National

Prosecution against swim coach stayed

By AAP Newswire

Allegations of historical child sex offences against a prominent Australian swimming coach will not be prosecuted.

Scott Volkers was accused of indecently dealing with two teenage girls in the Brisbane suburbs of Aspley and Bald Hills during the 1980s.

But on Tuesday the Brisbane District Court ruled a permanent stay on the indictment, meaning the charges will not be pursued in court.

Volkers was first charged with the offences in 2002, but that prosecution was also discontinued.

He did not appear in court on Tuesday.

