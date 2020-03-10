Ex-Ipswich mayor loses conviction appeal

National
Ex-Ipswich mayor loses conviction appealBy AAP Newswire
The former Queensland mayor who was sent to jail in 2019 for extortion has had his appeal dismissed.
Paul Pisasale, who was mayor of Ipswich from 2004 to 2017, was imprisoned for two years after being found guilty of impersonating a private investigator to take up to $10,000 from a Sydney taxi driver.
Pisasale, along with co-accused Cameron McKenzie and Yutian Li, lost a bid to have their convictions overturned in the Court of Appeal in Brisbane on Tuesday.