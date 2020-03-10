National

Canadian charged with 730kg drug import

By AAP Newswire

A Canadian man has been extradited to Melbourne and charged over the import of 730 kilograms of ephedrine, pseudoephedrine and methamphetamine into Australia, almost a decade ago.

The 35-year-old man was extradited from Toronto at the weekend on allegations of involvement in an international crime organisation that sent drugs to Australia between January 2011 and May 2012.

Police said 18 shipments carrying hidden drugs inside 2.7 tonnes of vanilla powder were intercepted in Perth and Melbourne.

The man will face the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Tuesday on four charges relating to the importation and manufacture of a commercial quantity of border-controlled precursor drugs.

The maximum penalty for these offences can include up to 25 years imprisonment.

The arrest and charging of the man is part of a multi-agency police operation that has arrested and charged up to 11 people in the past 18 months.

"This significant multi-agency, cross-state investigation was supported by the excellent work of our officers screening passengers disembarking a flight from Vancouver to Sydney in 2012," ABF Regional Commander for Victoria and Tasmania Craig Palmer said.

The operation under the Joint Organised Crime Taskforce included investigators from the Australian Federal Police, Australian Border Force, Victoria Police and Australian Crime Intelligence Commission, as well as the Department of Home Affairs.

