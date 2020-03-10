National

US travel ban for WA school kids

By AAP Newswire

A generic image of P2 masks - AAP

1 of 1

The travel ban for international excursions for Western Australian schools has been extended due to the spread of COVID-19 across the United States.

Due to its close proximity to the US border, Canada has also been included.

All public, private and Catholic schools will be banned from travelling to those countries.

New Zealand is the only country where international travel will be considered for WA school groups.

Education Minister Sue Ellery said her decision to extend the ban was following advice from the Chief Health Officer.

"We have a duty of care to school students and staff, with the aim of reducing the possibility of exposure to the coronavirus while overseas," Ms Ellery said.

Latest articles

Other sport

Sri Lanka pick Perera for England series

Sri Lanka have announced their squad for their two-test series against England later this month.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Unlikely centurions dent Qld Shield hopes

Western Australia completed a remarkable match, pushing for victory on a costly final day for Sheffield Shield final aspirants Queensland.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Vics still alive after crushing Redbacks

South Australia’s Sheffield Shield final hopes are over after a crushing home defeat against Victoria who kept their title ambitions alive.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Holden sales slump after closure call

The latest car industry sales figures have revealed a bit fall in Holden sales.

AAP Newswire
National

Students told coronavirus is ‘no joke’

Three students from two separate Sydney schools are among seven new cases of coronavirus in NSW.

AAP Newswire
National

Govt prepares $5b stimulus package: report

The federal government is reportedly set to finalise this weekend the details of a economic stimulus package which could be worth up to $5 billion.

AAP Newswire