Vic shuts first school over COVID-19 fears

An elite private school in Melbourne's eastern suburbs will be the first in Victoria to shut its doors over the coronavirus as the premier convenes a meeting to discuss the state's preparedness.

Carey Baptist Grammar School in Kew will be closed to staff and students on Tuesday after an adult member of its community developed symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

"The health and safety of our community is our first priority," principal Jonathan Walter wrote in an email sent to parents on Monday night seen by AAP.

"Carey has been in contact with both the Department of Health and the Department of Education to ensure we have the latest information and advice.

"Based on this advice, Carey has made the decision to close the whole school for the day on Tuesday, March 10 while we assess the situation."

The person had been in direct contact with someone confirmed as having the coronavirus and is being tested, Mr Walter said.

Carey Grammar is the fourth school to shut down because of the widening coronavirus crisis; the other three are in NSW.

The closure comes as three new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the state, taking the total to 15 and prompting a special meeting of cabinet ministers.

Premier Daniel Andrews' security and emergency management cabinet committee will meet on Tuesday morning to discuss the state's coronavirus preparations.