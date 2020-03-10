National

Sports rorts spotlight turns to Adelaide

By AAP Newswire

Senator Bridget McKenzie - AAP

1 of 1

Clubs that missed out on funding under the Morrison government's controversial "sports rorts" scandal are about to have their views on the process heard.

Several clubs will appear at a parliamentary inquiry into the scandal in Adelaide on Tuesday.

It comes as the former government minister at the centre of saga said she didn't make last-minute changes to a list of clubs to be funded.

Then-sports minister Senator Bridget McKenzie said she signed off on a brief to Sports Australia on April 4, with changes made under her name on April 11.

The outgoing head of the health department has told the inquiry she had no recollection of a meet with a Sports Australia boss, who raised concerns over the program.

The sports rorts controversy erupted after an auditor-general's report found the government used the $100 million community sports grants fund to funnel cash into seats it was targeting at the 2019 election.

