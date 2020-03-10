National

PM will build exit plan into virus package

By AAP Newswire

Scott Morrison is appealing to Australians' sense of patriotism to guide the nation through the spread of the deadly coronavirus as his government prepares to jettison its planned surplus.

But the prime minister will also reassure Australians his government won't look at further cuts to essential services such as schools, hospitals and the NDIS as it deals with the economic impact of the health crisis.

His government is putting the final touches on a stimulus package, expected to be worth as much as $10 billion.

In a speech to business leaders on Tuesday morning, Mr Morrison will outline the seven principles guiding that economic response: it must be proportionate, timely and scalable, targeted to specific issues, aligned with other areas of policy including the RBA's actions, use existing delivery mechanisms such as Centrelink payments, temporary, and lift productivity.

The coronavirus is a "new, complex, hydra-headed and rapidly evolving challenge", he will tell the AFR Summit in Sydney, according to draft speech notes.

"Whatever you thought 2020 was going to be about, think again," Mr Morrison will say.

"We now have one goal in 2020: to protect the health, wellbeing and livelihoods of Australians through this global crisis, and to ensure that when the recovery comes, and it will, we are well-positioned to bounce back strongly on the other side."

It is important to remember the problem is only a temporal one, not structural, and learn the lessons of the global financial crisis, he will say.

"The measures must be temporary and accompanied by a fiscal exit strategy. They cannot be baked into the bottom line for years to come, keeping the budget under water," Mr Morrison will say.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Monday the impact of the stimulus on budget forecasts wouldn't be revealed until May.

Mr Morrison intends to describe the crisis as a "team Australia moment" and tell businesses they can help out by paying suppliers promptly and keeping their staff in jobs.

"We need your perseverance, planning and enterprise. We need your common sense, calm and commitment. And we need your patriotism," he will say.

"Hold on to your people, you will need them on the other side. Wherever possible, support them - whether full-time, part-time, or casual - including with paid leave if they need to take time off due to the virus."

Unions have raised fears about the fate of about 3.3 million Australians in casual jobs who don't have access to paid sick leave.

Mr Frydenberg said the government was conscious of people's anxiety about job security.

Stock markets plunged on Monday, shedding about $155 billion as a looming oil price war added to fears about the coronavirus.

