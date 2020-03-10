National

Indigenous rangers get $700m funding boost

By AAP Newswire

A file image of Kakadu National Park - AAP

Aboriginal rangers will get a more than $700 million funding boost to protect Australia's national parks.

The government will put $102 million per year into the Indigenous Ranger Program from 2021 to 2028, it announced on Tuesday.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Ken Wyatt said Aboriginal Australians had been caring for the country for 65,000 years.

"Indigenous Ranger Programs are instrumental in protecting Australia's environment and heritage assets," Mr Wyatt said

"The rangers conduct all manner of conservation, fire management and biosecurity roles to support our natural resources being managed in a sustainable way."

Rangers cover about 67 million of Indigenous Protected Areas across Australia, as well as national parks and private land.

The program is aimed at connecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders with their cultural heritage and boosting employment.

In making the announcement, Environment Minister Sussan Ley said rangers had knowledge of country that benefited their local communities.

"Traditional knowledge is helping to inform modern environmental science in managing our landscapes, protecting native species, and in the ways we adapt to changing climates," Ms Ley said.

