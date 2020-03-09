National

Qld police dig for clues for missing woman

By AAP Newswire

Excavations are taking place on a Queensland property in connection to the disappearance of a woman who was reported missing 12 months ago.

Digging has begun at an Ariande Street property in Maryborough for "items" to assist police with their investigation into the disappearance of Shae Francis.

Ms Francis was last seen at the Hervey Bay hospital when she visited a sick relative in early October 2018.

The 35-year-old was reported missing in March 2019.

Victoria man Jason Cooper, 44, has been charged with her manslaughter and interfering with a corpse.

He was extradited from Victoria and appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court last June, where he was remanded in custody.

Police believe Ms Francis was killed between October 14 and 24, 2018 at a unit on the esplanade at Torquay, a suburb of Hervey Bay.

Cooper also allegedly stole a dress, make-up case, mobile phone, bank card and identification cards from Ms Francis.

He is accused of interfering with her corpse some time before December 16, 2018.

