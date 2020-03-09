National

NSW pedestrian death toll spikes in 2020

By AAP Newswire

Two pedestrians cross the tracks of the light rail in Sydney - AAP

1 of 1

Almost triple the number of pedestrians have been killed on NSW's roads this year compared with the same period last year, new figures show.

Drivers and pedestrians are being urged to be more vigilant, with a new pedestrian compliance operation by NSW Police from Monday highlighting the need for greater awareness by all road users.

The NSW pedestrian road toll sits at 16 for 2020 compared with six deaths for the same period last year.

Chief Inspector Phillip Brooks says 56 pedestrians lost their lives in the past 12 months.

"This is a plea for all pedestrians, drivers, riders and cyclists alike to share the road safely," Chief Insp Brooks said on Monday.

Distraction is one of the major causes of pedestrian deaths in metropolitan areas, he said.

"Those that are looking down at their phones, that are distracted with music in their ears, they're the ones that are at greatest risk."

Chief Insp Brooks said the introduction of the eastern suburbs light rail had increased the need for pedestrians to be alert when crossing the tracks.

"We want pedestrians to make sure they're crossing at designated traffic control points rather than darting across the road quickly, putting themselves and those people coming down the road also at great risk."

Latest articles

World

Oil collapses after Saudis start price war

Saudi Arabia slashed its official selling price and announced boosted crude production, prompting oil futures to suffer their biggest daily loss since 1991.

AAP Newswire
World

China quarantine hotel collapse kills 10

The collapse in China of a hotel used to quarantine people under observation for the coronavirus has killed 10 people and trapped another 23.

AAP Newswire
World

Italy locks down millions as toll jumps

Some 16 million people are estimated to be affected by an unprecedented government order locking down vast areas of Italy’s north, including Milan.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Holden sales slump after closure call

The latest car industry sales figures have revealed a bit fall in Holden sales.

AAP Newswire
National

Students told coronavirus is ‘no joke’

Three students from two separate Sydney schools are among seven new cases of coronavirus in NSW.

AAP Newswire
National

WA woman with coronavirus attended concert

A woman who travelled to Perth from London attended a concert before she was found to have COVID-19, sparking calls for people to stay home if they aren’t well.

AAP Newswire