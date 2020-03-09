Three fresh coronavirus cases in Victoria

Three new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Victoria, taking the state's total to 15 and prompting a special meeting of cabinet ministers.

The spike in cases comes as Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos insists medical professionals have her support, despite not apologising to an infected doctor whom she chided for going to work.

Authorities confirmed on Monday that two of the most recent COVID-19 cases are returned travellers from the United States, while another came from Iran.

Premier Daniel Andrews' security and emergency management cabinet committee will meet on Tuesday morning to discuss the state's coronavirus preparations.

Victoria has not yet had a coronavirus case transmitted locally, but Ms Mikakos expects that will happen.

The most serious of the latest cases is a woman in her 50s who returned from Tehran via Kuala Lumpar on flight MH0149, arriving on Friday.

She became unwell in Tehran on February 18 with a cough, fever and shortness of breath.

She's now is isolation in hospital and being treated for pneumonia.

A man and woman who travelled separately from the US are recovering in home isolation.

The man in his 50s was on flight UA60 on February 29 and has a very mild illness.

Before he was diagnosed, he visited Wine by Sam at Seymour on March 3 for a tour and lunch, then attended Cinema Nova at Carlton on Thursday from 7.30pm to 10.30pm for a private screening of The Amber Light.

The second traveller from America is a woman in her 20s who arrived from Colorado on flight QF94 from Los Angeles to Melbourne on Friday.

Victoria's Chief Health Officer Dr Brett Sutton says despite the new cases, it was still safe to hold major events including this weekend's Formula One Grand Prix.

The cases come after general practitioner Chris Higgins was the 11th Victorian to test positive - after treating more than 70 patients while having what he thought was a mild cold.

Ms Mikakos said on Saturday she was flabbergasted the doctor continued to treat patients.

Her comments caused the Australian Medical Association and Dr Higgins to demand an apology, given he followed official clinical guidelines for the virus.

The minister says she "won't make any apology for putting the public health of Victorians first".

But she said medical professions can rest assured she "absolutely" has their backs.

Victorian Opposition Leader Michael O'Brien said Ms Mikakos "stuffed up" and lost the confidence of the medical profession when the state needs them more than ever.