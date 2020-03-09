Pass oil price slump at bowser: treasurer

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has urged the consumer watchdog to ensure lower oil prices are passed on at Australia's petrol pumps.

Oil has plunged more than 20 per cent after Saudi Arabia slashed its official selling price, putting futures at the lowest level since 1991.

Mr Frydenberg said he had spoken to Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chair Rod Sims on Monday about the organisation's role in monitoring prices at the bowser.

"I wanted to re-emphasise to the ACCC the importance of holding the oil retailers to account in ensuring that Australians get the benefit from the lower oil prices," the treasurer told reporters in Canberra.

Mr Frydenberg said Mr Sims had assured him the ACCC would vigilantly monitor the situation.

The watchdog will also call out energy companies that don't pass on price reductions.

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers said retailers should not be taking advantage of Australians doing it tough under current economic conditions.

"The petrol retailers in this country should not be taking us for mugs by hanging on to these substantial reductions in the fuel price," he told reporters in Brisbane.