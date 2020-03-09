National

Coronavirus scare at Sydney hospital

By AAP Newswire

A file photo of the entrance to St Vincent's Hospital - AAP

A Sydney hospital is contacting patients after a man who went to the emergency department was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

NSW Health says the man in his 70s went to the St Vincent's emergency department on Friday.

The hospital is getting in touch with patients who may have come into contact with him, the health department said in a statement on Sunday night.

"The source of his infection is under investigation as he has had no recent overseas travel," NSW Health said.

Forty people in the state have now tested positive to the virus, with the national total about 75.

Eight passengers on the Ruby Princess cruise ship have all been cleared after the vessel arrived in Sydney on Sunday morning.

NSW Health on Sunday confirmed the death of an 82-year-old man, who contracted the coronavirus from an infected aged care worker at BaptistCare's Dorothy Henderson Lodge in Sydney.

His death follows that of a 95-year-old woman, a fellow Dorothy Henderson Lodge resident, and a 78-year-old man in Perth.

