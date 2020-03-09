National

Third Aust coronavirus death, cases climb

By AAP Newswire

Pedestrians in Sydney - AAP

1 of 1

About 75 Australians have tested positive to the coronavirus with expectations the figures will climb further, amid growing worry over reports of people not isolating themselves while sick.

A student in Hobart went to two nightspots and to work at a hotel after he had been told to stay home while waiting for results of tests.

A woman in Perth went to an orchestra concert and a Melbourne doctor treated patients while experiencing symptoms.

This has prompted the country's peak medical body to urge politicians to step back and let Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy be the main voice of the country's response, to avoid confusion.

"I think leadership from the chief medical officer is essential at this time and obviously he can direct and influence the decisions made by the chief health offices in respective states," Victorian AMA president Julian Rait told a press conference.

"We ask the government to respect the leadership we have and withdraw and not insert themselves into these debates and discussions without adequate knowledge."

About 75 Australians have now tested positive to the coronavirus while three people have died.

Most of the cases are in NSW, where 40 people have tested positive.

One of the latest cases discovered is a man in his 70s who turned up at a Sydney hospital's emergency department.

St Vincent's Hospital is contacting patients who may have come into contact with him, NSW Health said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day the department confirmed the death of an 82-year-old man, who contracted the coronavirus from an infected aged care worker at BaptistCare's Dorothy Henderson Lodge in Sydney.

His death follows that of a 95-year-old woman, a fellow Dorothy Henderson Lodge resident, and a 78-year-old man in Perth.

Meanwhile, four more Australians have been caught up in another cruise ship coronavirus emergency off the coast of California.

The captain of the Grand Princess has told passengers the ship is headed to the port of Oakland.

Latest articles

News

GVGS exchange students test negative for coronavirus

GV Health have confirmed two Goulburn Valley Grammar exchange students have tested negative for coronavirus. Thirteen visiting students, two visiting staff members and 12 host families are still self-isolating in Shepparton as a precaution, after...

Shepparton News
News

Coronavirus tests for two GVGS exchange students

Two visiting exchange students to Goulburn Valley Grammar School are awaiting test results for coronavirus after being in contact with a confirmed case on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne on Sunday.

Ed McLeish And Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton man’s struggle on Newstart

As pressure mounts on the Federal Government to increase unemployment benefits, we take a look at the daily financial challenges faced by Shepparton people living on Newstart. Where does the money go, is it enough to help them search for work, and...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

National

Holden sales slump after closure call

The latest car industry sales figures have revealed a bit fall in Holden sales.

AAP Newswire
National

Most private hospital cover has carve outs

The majority of private hospital cover policies contain exclusions, with people under-60 still exiting the system and premiums rising, new figures show.

AAP Newswire
National

Govt prepares $5b stimulus package: report

The federal government is reportedly set to finalise this weekend the details of a economic stimulus package which could be worth up to $5 billion.

AAP Newswire