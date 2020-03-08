Aussie on cruise worried over virus spread

An Australian man trapped on a cruise ship held off the coast of the US state of California after it was hit by the coronavirus says he is concerned about what happened in Japan.

Bill Pearce and his wife Karen are among four Australians stuck on the Grand Princess with more than 3500 other passengers and crew.

Gold Coast dancer Kylie Chappell is one of 1111 crew on board. Ms Chappell travels the world performing on cruise liners.

Passengers on the cruise, which was returning to San Francisco after a trip to Hawaii, have been quarantined in their rooms since Thursday.

The Grand Princess had been forbidden to dock in San Francisco amid evidence the vessel was the breeding ground for a cluster of nearly 20 cases that resulted in at least one death after its previous voyage.

Mr Pearce and his wife have been on board the ship for 16 days.

"Certainly I would like to get out and get some fresh air, that's for sure," Mr Pearce told the Seven Network on Sunday.

The ship has now been given permission to dock in Oakland, in California.

Princess Cruises says it's expected to arrive on Monday.

Passengers from California who don't require acute medical care will go to a federally operated isolation facility within California for testing and isolation, the Associated Press reports.

US guests from other states will be transported by the federal government to facilities in other states. Crew will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship.

There is no indication what will happen to other nationals on board the ship.

In an ominous sign, initial tests of just 46 people on the Grand Princess found 19 crew and two passengers had the virus.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he would prefer the Grand Princess's passengers and crew remain out at sea rather than be allowed to dock on the US mainland.

This is despite the virus spreading on the Diamond Princess when it was quarantined off Japan in February.

Mr Pearce told Seven News he was concerned "with what happened on the Diamond.

"(We don't know if) the infection is spread by maybe the crew even giving us meals or through the air conditioning," he said.

In a statement, DFAT said the department "has confirmed that four Australians are on board the Grand Princess cruise ship".

"US authorities are testing every person on board, and we are awaiting advice as to whether any of the Australians have contracted COVID-19."

Australian consular officials in San Francisco stand ready to provide assistance to the Australians on board the Grand Princess.