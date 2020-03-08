National

New research centre to cut power bills

By AAP Newswire

A new nationwide clean energy research program will look to cut Australian's power bills by a quarter by 2034.

The federal government is throwing $70 million into the research centre, which would also look to help curb carbon emissions by 20 million tonnes.

It comes as the government flags a plan to get businesses to invest more in renewable technologies.

Science Minister Karen Andrews launched the Reliable Affordable Clean Energy for 2030, or RACE for 2030, Cooperative Research Centre on Sunday.

"(It) has been tasked with working with industry researchers and the Commonwealth government," Ms Andrews said in Brisbane.

"We know that Australians want reliable, affordable, clean energy."'

The centre will work nationwide through universities and businesses across Australia, developing clean energy and storage technologies.

It will also draw in $280 million in funding from industry to go towards the research, hoping to pump $8 billion into the economy by 2034.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor said the government would be releasing a consultation paper for business investment in renewables in the coming weeks.

