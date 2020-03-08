National

Vic doctor with coronavirus wants apology

By AAP Newswire

Doctors have demanded Victoria's health minister to apologise for comments slamming a doctor who went to work with coronavirus symptoms.

Dr Chris Higgins, the father of singer Missy Higgins, tested positive to the disease, after he treated more than 70 patients while showing mild cold-like symptoms.

He wants an apology from the state's Health Minister Jenny Mikakos over her comments on Saturday that she was "flabbergasted" a doctor with flu-like symptoms continued to treat patients.

Dr Higgins wrote online that he was "upset about the inaccuracies and unfairness of your comments".

"I hesitated to do a swab because I did not fulfil your criteria for testing but did one anyway on Thursday evening for sake of completeness, not imagining for one moment it would turn out to be positive," he wrote.

"I believe you have taken a cheap opportunity for political grandstanding and would appreciate an apology."

Dr Higgins, aged in his 70s, had a mild cold after returning from the USA on February 29 which had almost resolved two days later, so he went to work.

Colleagues have also started an online petition demanding Ms Mikakos apologise to Dr Higgins for implying he was "irresponsible".

The signatories also demand she refrain from making comments which undermine the medical profession.

He and his patients at The Toorak Clinic in Melbourne are required to self-isolate along with staff.

Two patients he visited in Malvern's Mecwacare nursing home are also in isolation.

A letter from GPs has also reportedly been sent to Ms Mikakos and federal Health Minister Greg Hunt in the wake of the comments.

Mr Hunt on Sunday sat on the fence about the need for an apology.

"I'm not criticising anybody. At this point in time we will all be connected to people in shape or form in the coming months, this is a time to come together," he told reporters at Frankston Hospital.

"Today is not a day for criticism but for unity."

He also stated the letter was directed to concerns about Victoria, not a call for an apology.

Australia now has 74 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with three deaths.

