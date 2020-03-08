Govt prepares $5b stimulus package: report

National
Govt prepares $5b stimulus package: reportBy AAP Newswire
5370537724001
The federal government will reportedly finalise a $5 billion economic stimulus package amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The Sunday Telegraph reports the government is considering further reducing deeming rates for pensioners, providing all local councils with funding for small projects and expanding instant asset write-offs for businesses.
Ministers are due to meet on Sunday to prepare the details of the package to boost the economy, with the cabinet expected to rubber stamp the measures on Tuesday.