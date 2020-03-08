National

Labor quizzes government on virus issues

By AAP Newswire

Passengers at Brisbane airport. - AAP

1 of 1

The federal Labor opposition has written to the Morrison government seeking assurances on a list of issues in the face of the growing coronavirus outbreak.

These include whether enhanced screening for incoming travellers from additional countries has been considered, while seeking greater clarity on departure options for Australian citizens and permanent residents in areas under lockdown in China.

The letter also asks whether the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is considering upgrading travel advice for countries that have been identified as posing high or moderate risks and using powers under the Biosecurity Act in relation to any individuals who fail to self-isolate.

In the letter written to Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Health Minister Greg Hunt, Labor asks whether the government has considered a national awareness campaign on the risks of COVID-19 and how they can be mitigated.

"Labor acknowledges the complexity of the coronavirus outbreak," Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese and his health spokesman Chris Bowen say in the letter.

"We do not underestimate the task of ensuring the health of all Australians in the face of this challenge."

Mr Bowen, the former shadow treasurer, will appear on ABC television's Insiders program on Sunday, and possibly just days out from the government announcing details of its stimulus package to boost the economy.

Latest articles

News

GV Grammar exchange students quarantined in coronavirus scare have left Shepparton

The 13 visiting students, two visiting staff members and 12 host families were in self-isolation from Thursday night as a precaution, after the Victorian Department of Education contacted Goulburn Valley Grammar informing the group from Indonesi...

Madi Chwasta
News

‘Follow your dreams’: Sharon O’Dwyer shares her thoughts about International Women’s Day

Name: Sharon O’DwyerAge: 56Occupation: Previously Country Fire Authority district support officer and AFL Goulburn Murray operations manager for the Kyabram District Football Netball League. What does International Women’s Day mean to...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Shepparton women celebrate achievements and progress

The official day isn’t until tomorrow, but Shepparton’s women got in early and celebrated women and their achievements at the International Women’s Day breakfast on Thursday morning. Organised by Soroptimist International of...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

Holden sales slump after closure call

The latest car industry sales figures have revealed a bit fall in Holden sales.

AAP Newswire
National

Most private hospital cover has carve outs

The majority of private hospital cover policies contain exclusions, with people under-60 still exiting the system and premiums rising, new figures show.

AAP Newswire
National

Victoria confirms ninth coronavirus case

A Victorian woman travelling from Iran is the state’s ninth positive COVID-19 case, and state authorities are attempting to contact her fellow passengers.

AAP Newswire