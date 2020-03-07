National

Part of SA’s north-south road opens

By AAP Newswire

SA Premier Steven Marshall - AAP

1 of 1

South Australian drivers travelling this long weekend will spend less time in traffic as the new Northern Connector motorway opens.

The $867 million non-stop corridor runs over 43 kilometres from the South Rd Superway to Gawler.

The motorway, which opened on Saturday, allows commuters to bypass traffic on the existing route along Port Wakefield Rd and Salisbury Hwy.

There will be three lanes in each direction, with speeds of 110km/h.

During the first few weeks, speeds will be reduced to 80km/h and finishing works will continue, with possible lane restrictions and a temporary closure.

Premier Steven Marshall said the connector would help drive tourism and jobs in SA's northern regions, like the Barossa and Riverland.

"Over the long weekend, people heading north or home will have a safer, smoother and faster journey," Mr Marshall said.

The motorway forms part a 78km non-stop road that will connect the north and south from Gawler to Old Noarlunga.

The federal government has committed $694 million to the project, with $173 million coming from the state government.

Latest articles

News

Flood of protest over drainage

RESIDENTS could be left in deep water – literally – after Campaspe Shire council declined to discuss the controversial South Boundary Rd drainage scheme at its July meeting. Instead councillors opted to leave the paperwork on the table until...

Lachlan Durling
News

Georgina’s damaged in blaze

A fire in the early hours of Sunday morning has caused damage to popular Benalla eatery Georgina’s Restaurant on Bridge St. Investigators, who were only able to enter the building about 9am Sunday morning after the it was confirmed to be safe...

Benalla Ensign
World News

Zuckerberg resists efforts for regulation

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has been able to resist committing to regulation of the social network, at a testimony to the US Congress.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Holden sales slump after closure call

The latest car industry sales figures have revealed a bit fall in Holden sales.

AAP Newswire
National

Most private hospital cover has carve outs

The majority of private hospital cover policies contain exclusions, with people under-60 still exiting the system and premiums rising, new figures show.

AAP Newswire
National

Victoria confirms ninth coronavirus case

A Victorian woman travelling from Iran is the state’s ninth positive COVID-19 case, and state authorities are attempting to contact her fellow passengers.

AAP Newswire