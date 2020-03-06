National

Man avoids adult jail for pedophile attack

By AAP Newswire

Cameron Carter wanted revenge on a pedophile, so he stomped his head against a rock and left him unconscious in Victorian bushland.

The teenage vigilante helped take the 20-year-old sex creep hostage before bashing and dumping him on a dirt track.

Carter, 19, and three others became enraged after they found out the man had abused his own four-year-old niece.

The group lured him to a meeting in regional Victoria in August 2018, punched him to the ground and forced him into a car, where the attack continued.

Carter, a 16-year-old boy, and a man and woman drove their victim to a dirt track, where Carter stomped on the victim's head and pushed it against a nearby rock.

The pedophile was left unconscious but survived and made his way to a nearby property for help.

He suffered a brain haemorrhage, fractured nose and hand and was later jailed for nine years for sexually abusing the little girl.

The next day Carter told police "I didn't wanna (sic) kill him but I wanted to mess him up enough so he learned his lesson".

Now 20, the vigilante has avoided adult jail after pleading guilty to false imprisonment, intentionally causing injury and breaching bail.

Carter was sentenced in the County Court of Victoria on Friday to spend nine months in youth justice detention.

Judge Michael Bourke accepted Carter and his friends were enraged the man had sexually abused a child.

"It was clear that there were serious sexual assaults and I accept that there was much distress and understandable anger at the discovery (of the sexual abuse)," he said.

"This was serious offending. A man was taken, badly intimidated and assaulted .. and then left significantly injured and unconscious in what must be seen as a remote place."

