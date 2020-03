Qld appeals pedophile Free’s sentence

5370537724001

A pedophile who sexually assaulted a little girl after taking her from a Kmart store should spend more time behind bars before he is eligible for parole, a Brisbane court has been told.

Sterling Mervyn Free will be able to apply for parole in less than two years after he was sentenced to eight years' imprisonment after pleading guilty to taking a child for immoral purposes, deprivation of liberty and the indecent treatment.