National

Qld appeals pedophile Free’s sentence

By AAP Newswire

Sstatue of Themis, the Greek God of Justice (file image) - AAP

A pedophile who sexually assaulted a little girl after taking her from a Kmart store should spend more time behind bars before he is eligible for parole, a Brisbane court has been told.

Sterling Mervyn Free will be able to apply for parole in less than two years after he was sentenced to eight years' imprisonment after pleading guilty to taking a child for immoral purposes, deprivation of liberty and the indecent treatment.

The Queensland government told the Court of Appeal on Friday the sentence is inadequate and the crime warrants a serious violent offence declaration.

